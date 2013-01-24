Increased data for informed clinical decisions.
The Masimo Capnography System displays comprehensive and timely information about patient respiratory performance on Philips IntelliVue MX500, MX550, MX750, or MX850 monitors. Integrated Masimo IRMA and ISA measurement devices produce numerics and alarms for etCO₂, imCO₂, airway Respiratory Rate (awRR), and a CO₂ waveform. So you have the detailed patient information to make informed clinical decisions, all in one convenient place – your Philips IntelliVue monitor.