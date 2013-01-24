What if you could bring the right people together with the right information at the right moments in time, orchestrating clear care pathways for each stage of the patient journey?

This could benefit not only the part of the oncology patient journey that involves diagnosis and therapy, but it could help in using diagnostic data to select the optimal treatment or plan, preparing the treatment plan (surgery, focal therapy, radiation oncology) and in ongoing assessment and follow-up care.



What would it look like if we could make patient care pathways clearer, and in doing so, shorten the time to diagnosis and treatment, improve the patient and staff experience and, ultimately, aid patient outcomes? This article looks at integrating multidisciplinary efforts along the patient journey.