The path to precision care

It's not going to be enough to look at disease that's present in the body. We're going to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to see characteristics in the image that the human eye may not be able to see.”
Dr. Ronnie Ptasznik
Chief Medical Information Officer, Monash Health, Australia
We're talking here about building an infrastructure from the ground up that has the ability to connect data points across an individual's medical history for their immediate bedside benefit.”
The future of healthcare looks like precision medicine, artificial intelligence, wearables for the patient, more interaction with the patient.”
So, now we are focused on cure, but we should rather focus on prevention of diseases.”
We want the data to be available at our fngertips in real time at the bedside. So when we plan our systems, we have to ensure that we have maximum interoperability.”
