ISUOG 2020

30th World Congress on Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology

October 16 - 18 2020
    When

    Topic

    Who
    Friday, 16 Oct.
    Application of CEUS in the diagnosis of Cesarean Scar Pregnancy
    Prof. L. Hong, CN
    Watch pre-recorded webinar
    Friday, 16 Oct.
    Gynecological Ultrasound - Clinical Cases Part 1
    Prof. M. Hoopmann, DE
    Dr. G. Manegold-Brauer, CH
    Watch pre-recorded webinar

    Friday, 16 Oct.

    @ 11:10 CET - LIVE
    Ultrasound Live Demo
    ● Join live session
    Friday, 16 Oct.
    Gynecological Ultrasound - Clinical Cases Part 2
    Prof. M. Hoopmann, DE
    Dr. G. Manegold-Brauer, CH
    Watch pre-recorded webinar
    Friday, 16 Oct.
    Ultrasound in gynecology - clinical cases
    Prof. A. Testa, IT
    Watch pre-recorded webinar

    Friday, 16 Oct.

    @ 16:40 CET - LIVE
    Ultrasound Live Demo
    ● Join live session
    Friday, 16 Oct.
    Application of ultrasound in endometrial receptivity assessment  - Key points
    Prof. M. Ren, CN
    Watch pre-recorded webinar
    Friday, 16 Oct.
    Past, Present and Future in Pelvic Floor
    Prof. Huub van der Vaart, NL
    Watch pre-recorded webinar
    Friday, 16 Oct.
    Updates in Fetal Neurosonography: Anatomic Guide to Visualizing the Invisible
    Dr. D. Jackson, USA
    Watch pre-recorded webinar
    Friday, 16 Oct.
    Fetal heart and fetal heart interventions
    Prof. J. Dangel, PL
    Watch pre-recorded webinar
    Friday, 16 Oct.
    The impact of fetal ultrasound to neonatal and pediatric care
    Prof. L. Goncalves, USA
    Watch pre-recorded webinar

    Saturday, 17 Oct.

    @ 11:00 CET - LIVE
    Maternal and fetal cardiac function in placental dysfunction
    Prof. Basky Thilaganathan, UK
    ● Join live session

    Saturday, 17 Oct.

    @ 15:00 CET - LIVE
    Albuquerque, Sydney, Amsterdam - Can remote Ultrasound be diagnostic?
    Dr. M. Ruma, USA
    ● Join live session

    Saturday, 17 Oct.

    @ 16:40 CET - LIVE
    Ultrasound Live Demo
    ● Join live session

    Sunday, 18 Oct.

    @ 11:10 CET - LIVE
    Ultrasound Live Demo
    ● Join live session

    Sunday, 18 Oct.

    @ 11:20 - 12:20 CET - LIVE
    GestaTIonal TrophoblAstic NeoplasIA Ultrasound assesMent: TITANIUM Study
    D. Veri, T. Pasciuto, E. Epstein, R. Fruscio, F. Mascilini, F. Moro,  G. Sciambia, L. Valentin, A. Testa
    ● Join live session

    Sunday, 18 Oct.

    @ 15:10 CET - LIVE
    Live for ISUOG Registered attendees only
    How to manage anomalies of the corpus callosum - Live Scan organised by ISUOG scientific board
    Prof. D. Iliescu, RO

    Sunday, 18 Oct.

    @ 16:40 CET - LIVE
    Ultrasound Live Demo
    ● Join live session

    ISUOG 2020 tutorials

    Applications of PureWave Technology to Prenatal Diagnosis youtube video thumbnail

    Applications of PureWave Technology to Prenatal Diagnosis

    Dr. Luis Goncalves from Phoenix Children’s Hospital shares applications of PureWave technology to prenatal diagnosis. 
    A perinatal guide to COVID-19 thumbnail

    Hope for the best and prepare for the worst: A perinatal guide to COVID-19?

    Watch Dr. Michael Ruma as he shares a perinatal guide to COVID-19. 
    Professor Joanna Dangel New technologies in fetal echo tutorial thumbnail

    New technologies in fetal echo: What is the clinical reality?

    Professor Joanna Dangel shares new technologies in fetal echo. 
    Doctor Tomasz Jachymski Clinical use of high frequency linear probe in first and second trimester of pregnancy tutorial thumbnail

    Clinical use of high frequency linear probe in first and second trimester of pregnancy

    Dr. Tomasz Jachymski from the Medical University of Lodz in Poland shares his expereince of clinical use of high frequency linear probes in the first and second trimester of pregnancy.

    The OB Solution for earlier diagnosis

    Philips OB Solution for Earlier Diagnosis VM 6.0
    FlexVue with Orthogonal View enhances the diagnosis of a fetal facial cleft abnormality case study thumbnail
    Designed to do more: EPIQ Elite premium ultrasound for Ob/Gyn
    Download EPIQ brochure

    Case studies

    FlexVue with Orthogonal View enhances the diagnosis of a fetal facial cleft abnormality case study thumbnail
    Enhancing diagnosis
    Dr. Michael Ruma uses FlexVue with Orthogonal View to enhance the diagnosis of a fetal facial cleft abnormality.
    Download case study
    Evaluation of a fetal adrenal mass with the eL18-4 PureWave linear array transducer case study pdf thumbnail
    Fetal adrenal mass assessment
    Beverly Coleman, MD and Suzanne DeBari, BS, RDMS, RVT, RT(R) evaluate a fetal adrenal mass with the eL18-4 PureWave linear array transducer.
    Download case study
    V9-2 PureWave transducer assists in the diagnosis of a severe fetal intracranial abnormality
    Diagnosis of a severe fetal intracranial abnormality
    Dr. Michael Ruma uses the V9-2 PureWave transducer to assist in the diagnosis of a severe fetal intracranial abnormality.
    Download case study

    Technology advances

    FlexVue and Orthogonal view clinical applications youtube video thumbnail
    FlexVue with Orthogonal View
    FlexVue with its orthogonal view are highly versatile tools that allow for easy visualization of technically difficult anatomical views from 3D volumes that are essential for diagnosis of Ob/Gyn pathology.
    MicroFlow Imaging High Definition youtube video thumbnail
    MFI HD
    MicroFlow Imaging High Definition (MFI-HD) is a proprietary enhancement to CPA mode designed to detect low-volume, low-velocity blood flow found in fetal, placental, uterine and ovarian vasculature. MFI-HD overcomes many of the technical barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts.

    Obstetrics and gynecology ultrasound resources

    The world's first truly integrated tele-ultrasound solution

    Live communications support better, more meaningful collaborations, especially at the moment when needed. Explore how Lumify with integrated Reacts capability brings professionals, places and patients together to make a real difference.
    Learn more about Lumify
    lumify reacts video thumbnail
    Explore the Lumify portfolio

    Ultrasound solutions

