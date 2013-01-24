Search terms
If you find coffee powder inside or underneath the brew group of your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, please see below for the solutions or watch our instructional video.
Coffee powders could end up under or around the brew group if the brew group and its parts are not well greased. Follow the steps on which brew group parts need to be greased:
Note: To lubricate the brew group, use Philips/Saeco grease HD5061. You can purchase this from our online store here.
Because of the fineness of the ground coffee powder, some coffee powder can fall inside and underneath the brew group, which is normal. We advise to rinse the brew group of your Philips/Saeco espresso machine and clean the interior weekly.
To clean it, follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:
If none of the solutions solved the issue, please contact us for further assistance.