If your Philips espresso machine runs into an error, a red display will appear with an icon image together with a code number, such as 01, 03, 04, 05, 11, 14 or 19. Below you will find what the error codes mean and how to resolve them.
Note: If your espresso machine is showing any other error codes not mentioned above, we advise you to contact us for further assistance as your machine will need to be serviced.
When the E01 code appears, it indicates that the coffee grinder cannot work properly because a coffee funnel is blocked with ground coffee.
To fix this, unblock the coffee funnel and perform extra cleaning with a vacuum cleaner. Follow the steps below:
If the code E03 appears, the brew group contains too much dirt and cannot work properly. Rinse the brew group to solve the issue. See cleaning instructions below:
When the code E04 appears, the brew group is not inserted. Open the service door of the machine and push the brew group into place. When it is correctly inserted, you will hear a click.
To release the air from the machine, follow the steps below:
1. Switch OFF the machine
2. Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean or any other water filter
3. Fill the water tank with water and place it back in position
4. Switch the machine back ON. When the machine has heated up, select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
If you use an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure that the filter is prepared and correctly installed for use:
1. Shake the AquaClean water filter for 5 seconds
2. Hold the filter upside down in a container/bowl with water until no more air bubbles come out
3. Place the filter back into the water tank and fill the water tank with water
4. Restart the machine and switch it off and back on
5. Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
When error code 14 appears, it indicates that the espresso machine is overheated. To fix this, switch the machine OFF and leave it for 30 minutes until it cools down.
When error code 11 or 19 appears, allow some time for the machine to adjust from transport/outdoor temperature to room temperature. This can happen more often during the winter period, especially when it is cold and the outdoor temperatures are around zero degrees.
Switch OFF the machine for 30 minutes and switch it on again.
Another option is to double check if the plug on the back of the machine is firmly attached: Push until it is fully in place! Make sure that the plug is inserted correctly into the power outlet.
If your espresso machine is showing other error codes or if these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.