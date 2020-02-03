Search terms
Like a concert hall for your ears
From the singer’s breath to fingers squeaking on a fretboard, these audiophile-grade open-back headphones match feather-light comfort with pristine tuning. Discover new layers of transparency and detail every time you slip them on. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Like a concert hall for your ears
From the singer’s breath to fingers squeaking on a fretboard, these audiophile-grade open-back headphones match feather-light comfort with pristine tuning. Discover new layers of transparency and detail every time you slip them on. See all benefits
Like a concert hall for your ears
From the singer’s breath to fingers squeaking on a fretboard, these audiophile-grade open-back headphones match feather-light comfort with pristine tuning. Discover new layers of transparency and detail every time you slip them on. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Like a concert hall for your ears
From the singer’s breath to fingers squeaking on a fretboard, these audiophile-grade open-back headphones match feather-light comfort with pristine tuning. Discover new layers of transparency and detail every time you slip them on. See all benefits
The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones boast double-layered ear shells that reduce resonance and vibration. The neodymium drivers are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting the natural geometry of your ear for optimal accuracy at high frequencies. The result: flawless performance, with exquisite detail.
These over-ear headphones aren't just built to sound spectacular: they feel incredible too. The light, soft inner headband adjusts to fit perfectly. The outer headband adds a reassuring weight, while the snug fit of the feather-light memory foam ear-cup cushions creates a perfect seal. Ideal for long listening sessions.
The open-back ear-cup design is covered with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric. Air is able to flow freely through the fabric-eliminating air pressure build-up behind the diaphragm and creating immersive, spacious sound.
The 50 mm acoustic drivers boast diaphragms composed of multiple polymer layers, and filled with damping gel. The flexibility and smoothness of each diaphragm delivers perfectly balanced sound. The bass is impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies are exquisitely detailed.
Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, these Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a high-resolution source, you’ll get the full benefit of lossless audio that’s recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs—for a brilliantly lifelike performance.
The clean, elegant design of these premium over-ear headphones beautifully updates their predecessor-the legendary Fidelio X2. The dark satin finish of the metal frame seems to float over the durable, black Kvadrat fabric that covers the ear cups.
The black Muirhead Scottish leather that covers the outer and inner headband is sustainably and ethically sourced. Beautifully soft and textured, this high-performance leather lends a sophisticated touch to the headphones.
Immerse in your favorite albums—however you like to listen. The included cable boasts a 6.3–3.5 mm jack adapter, so you can listen on your smart device as well as your home setup.
Sound
Connectivity
Design
Accessories
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
UPC
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.