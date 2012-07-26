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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        StreamiumWireless Music Center&Station

        WACS7500/97

        3.3

        | (25) Reviews

        Free your music

        Rip and store all your music on the sleek Philips Streamium Wireless Music System WACS7500’s 80 GB HDD and stream tunes to different rooms throughout your home. There’s also colourful Album Art and Internet Radio to enhance your enjoyment.

        See all benefits

        Enjoy all your music in every room - wirelessly

        Free your music

        Wireless streaming between Center, Station(s) and PC

        Wireless streaming between Center, Station(s) and PC

        Using a Wi-Fi network, enjoy your favorite songs as they continuously stream from your PC's music library to the Streamium Wireless music center or to the station(s), or from the Streamium center directly to the station(s). Whether your audio collection is stored on the Streamium or on your PC, you can fill your entire home with the same song or play a different track in each room ¡V the choice is yours. There are no wires, no cables and no hassles. Enjoy the freedom of listening to all your audio anywhere you want in your home.

        80GB hard disk to store and playback up to 1500CDs

        80GB hard disk to store and playback up to 1500CDs

        The 80GB hard disk provides a very large capacity for you to store your digital audio files, easily holding up to 1500 audio CDs. Space saving, smart audio collection management, easy access and all in one place.

        CD and USB Direct playback

        Technical Specifications

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        Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

        Reviews

        These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        3.3

        of 5

        25

        Reviews

        26/07/2012

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        great sound

        easy to use fantastic system can broadcast same songs all over the house using additional stations sleek and stylish addition to my home

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Streamium WACS7500 Wireless Music Centre and Station

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Streamium WACS7500 Wireless Music Centre and Station

        09/10/2011

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        great product!

        this is a great product, very easy to use, its stores all your music in one place, it has a great sound, this is comparable to my previous hi-fi system & 1/3 the size, meaning its takes up less space!

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Streamium WACS7500 Wireless Music Centre and Station

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Streamium WACS7500 Wireless Music Centre and Station

        07/11/2015

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        I like it..........when the stations are connecting to the centre!

        I like it! Can't get the internet radio on the centre, but can on all my stations Can't connect the centre to the PC either!

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Streamium WACS7500 Wireless Music Centre and Station

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for Streamium WACS7500 Wireless Music Centre and Station

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        Disclaimers

        1. Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration

        2. Some features require broadband internet access support