2 year warranty
Discontinued
WACS7500/97
Free your music
Rip and store all your music on the sleek Philips Streamium Wireless Music System WACS7500’s 80 GB HDD and stream tunes to different rooms throughout your home. There’s also colourful Album Art and Internet Radio to enhance your enjoyment.
Using a Wi-Fi network, enjoy your favorite songs as they continuously stream from your PC's music library to the Streamium Wireless music center or to the station(s), or from the Streamium center directly to the station(s). Whether your audio collection is stored on the Streamium or on your PC, you can fill your entire home with the same song or play a different track in each room ¡V the choice is yours. There are no wires, no cables and no hassles. Enjoy the freedom of listening to all your audio anywhere you want in your home.
The 80GB hard disk provides a very large capacity for you to store your digital audio files, easily holding up to 1500 audio CDs. Space saving, smart audio collection management, easy access and all in one place.
3.3
of 5
25
Reviews
suzy
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
great sound
easy to use fantastic system can broadcast same songs all over the house using additional stations sleek and stylish addition to my home
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7500 Wireless Music Centre and Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7500 Wireless Music Centre and Station
funkysoulvinyls
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
great product!
this is a great product, very easy to use, its stores all your music in one place, it has a great sound, this is comparable to my previous hi-fi system & 1/3 the size, meaning its takes up less space!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7500 Wireless Music Centre and Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7500 Wireless Music Centre and Station
UncleBeanz
07/11/2015
United Kingdom
I like it..........when the stations are connecting to the centre!
I like it! Can't get the internet radio on the centre, but can on all my stations Can't connect the centre to the PC either!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7500 Wireless Music Centre and Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7500 Wireless Music Centre and Station
Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
Some features require broadband internet access support