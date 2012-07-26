Great piece of kit, but not for the technically squeamish. I have a slightly older model and am thinking of trading it in for the new model. The main reason being that the old model (but hopefully not the new one?) is not easy to use, has no digital radio, no colour screen, and is not at all intuitive. In other words, if you like "tech" and tinkering it is great. If you prefer less tech tinkering and more intuitive productisation, this is possibly not for you. Also, the main board blew a capacitor or something a while back, and the Philips trusted repair partner couldn't repair it as that part was no longer available... They had to cannibalise another unit to mend mine, which was lucky as my unit was no longer under warranty. So. Slight problem with upward compatability and maintenance? That said... I LOVE IT. Great sound, great piece of kit that really works, more storage than you can shake a stick at, and hopefully the new model has ironed out all the shaky productisation issues.