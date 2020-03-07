2 year warranty
Discontinued
TX2BK/00
High Resolution Sound
The Philips TX2 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free.
13.5mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Hybrid architecture utilize high power neodymium magnets for high precision sound and enhanced bass impact. Its hybrid form factor utilizes larger 13.5mm speakers in a compact headphone insert, which results in higher quality sound along with true comfort.
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.
The brass lightweight metal ring reduces vibration to ensure sound clarity and precision.
3.7
of 5
14
Reviews
Pod Pakred
07/03/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
High-Res in-ear headphones
This Philips in-ear headphones TX2BK needs to be match with rubber ear-bud when listening. This product has excellent in high frequencies details though in low level background but If mismatch with rubber-bud you can’t hear low bass frequencies. I found that all 3 sets of buds in the package mismatch with my ears so I solved this problem with my old buds from “beat” and the music comes excellent. The sound of this product is almost flat, it can control mid-range in flat while showing details in high frequencies. I love ❤️ this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX2BK In-ear headphones with mic
Date of Use 2020-02-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX2BK In-ear headphones with mic
Date of Use 2020-02-07
icet
23/12/2018
United Kingdom
Excellent earbuds, best so far
I have been using these earbuds for 2 years now. I have no negative feedback. The cable is intact. AUdio quality is superb. Connector is intact. Perfect wired earbuds so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX2BK In-ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX2BK In-ear headphones with mic
Abealkindy
24/05/2021
Indonesia
Produk yang bagus banget!
Suara yg dihasilkan mantap banget, sempet skeptis awalnya, soalnya baru pertamakali liat produk audio dari Phillips. Dan prediksi saya salah besar, produknya bagus banget. Thank you!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX2BK Headphone In ear dengan mikrofon
Date of Use 2021-04-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX2BK Headphone In ear dengan mikrofon
Date of Use 2021-04-24