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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

TX2BK/00

3.7

| (14) Reviews

High Resolution Sound

The Philips TX2 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free.

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Premium drivers with oval sound tubes

High Resolution Sound

  • 13.5mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass

Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass

Hybrid architecture utilize high power neodymium magnets for high precision sound and enhanced bass impact. Its hybrid form factor utilizes larger 13.5mm speakers in a compact headphone insert, which results in higher quality sound along with true comfort.

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

Brass metal ring reduces vibrations for sound clarity

The brass lightweight metal ring reduces vibration to ensure sound clarity and precision.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

14

Reviews

2

07/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

High-Res in-ear headphones

This Philips in-ear headphones TX2BK needs to be match with rubber ear-bud when listening. This product has excellent in high frequencies details though in low level background but If mismatch with rubber-bud you can’t hear low bass frequencies. I found that all 3 sets of buds in the package mismatch with my ears so I solved this problem with my old buds from “beat” and the music comes excellent. The sound of this product is almost flat, it can control mid-range in flat while showing details in high frequencies. I love ❤️ this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX2BK In-ear headphones with mic

Date of Use 2020-02-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX2BK In-ear headphones with mic

Date of Use 2020-02-07

23/12/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent earbuds, best so far

I have been using these earbuds for 2 years now. I have no negative feedback. The cable is intact. AUdio quality is superb. Connector is intact. Perfect wired earbuds so far.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX2BK In-ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX2BK In-ear headphones with mic

24/05/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Produk yang bagus banget!

Suara yg dihasilkan mantap banget, sempet skeptis awalnya, soalnya baru pertamakali liat produk audio dari Phillips. Dan prediksi saya salah besar, produknya bagus banget. Thank you!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX2BK Headphone In ear dengan mikrofon

Date of Use 2021-04-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX2BK Headphone In ear dengan mikrofon

Date of Use 2021-04-24

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