Wireless Headphone

TAUH202BK/00
    Bluetooth

    Get your sounds on

    Epic playlists. The latest podcasts. These wireless on-ear headphones deliver crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it, and the ear cups fold flat. You get 15 hours play time. Plenty for the day. Or night. See all benefits

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Bluetooth®
      • Compact folding

      15 hours play time. Plenty for the day. Or the night.

      You get 15 hours playtime, and the 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass. A full charge takes between two and three hours

      2-3 hour charging time.

      A full charge takes between two and three hours.

      32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp sound. Punchy bass.

      32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Flat-fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag

      The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and bring them with you.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track. Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening. A simple button-press takes care of that.

      Soft ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort

      Soft, breathable cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

      Compact foldi design for easy storage in your pocket or bag

      With their flat folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        32mm
        Maximum power input
        10mW
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Sensitivity
        102dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        4.2
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Standby time
        160 hr
        Talk time
        10 hr
        Music play time
        15  hr

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        16.5*4*18.5 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        19.5*4.8*22.5  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

