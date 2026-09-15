2 year warranty
New
TAT1140WT/70
Hayati pengalaman audio semasa dalam perjalanan
Sentiasa berada di tempat yang sesuai untuk mendengar dengan fon telinga wayarles sebenar peredam hingar yang bertindak balas terhadap persekitaran anda dalam masa nyata.
Fon telinga kecil dengan hujung telinga
Bekas pengecas bersaiz poket
Panggilan yang jelas
Reka bentuk ergonomik untuk keselesaan
Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom-designed, 6 mm dynamic drivers to deliver a true listening experience. The drivers' high power capacity enhances the dynamics and bass, so you'll never miss a beat.
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
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