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2 year warranty

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  • Hayati pengalaman audio semasa dalam perjalanan
  • Hayati pengalaman audio semasa dalam perjalanan

New

1000 seriesFon kepala wayarles sebenar

TAT1140WT/70

Hayati pengalaman audio semasa dalam perjalanan

Sentiasa berada di tempat yang sesuai untuk mendengar dengan fon telinga wayarles sebenar peredam hingar yang bertindak balas terhadap persekitaran anda dalam masa nyata.

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Hayati pengalaman audio semasa dalam perjalanan

  • Fon telinga kecil dengan hujung telinga

  • Bekas pengecas bersaiz poket

  • Panggilan yang jelas

  • Reka bentuk ergonomik untuk keselesaan

Custom 6 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass

Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom-designed, 6 mm dynamic drivers to deliver a true listening experience. The drivers' high power capacity enhances the dynamics and bass, so you'll never miss a beat.

Touch controls. Easy pairing

Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

Technical Specifications

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