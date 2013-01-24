Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Wireless Headphone

TAH5255BK/97
Overall Rating / 5
  • Here comes the amazing sound Here comes the amazing sound Here comes the amazing sound
    -{discount-value}

    Wireless Headphone

    TAH5255BK/97
    Overall Rating / 5

    Here comes the amazing sound

    On your ears and feel that plentiful layers of sound! These wireless headphones provide you AAC audio code, more clear and more amazing. Classic metal painting brings you exquisite life. You get up to 29 hours play time. See all benefits

    Wireless Headphone

    Here comes the amazing sound

    On your ears and feel that plentiful layers of sound! These wireless headphones provide you AAC audio code, more clear and more amazing. Classic metal painting brings you exquisite life. You get up to 29 hours play time. See all benefits

    Here comes the amazing sound

    On your ears and feel that plentiful layers of sound! These wireless headphones provide you AAC audio code, more clear and more amazing. Classic metal painting brings you exquisite life. You get up to 29 hours play time. See all benefits

    Wireless Headphone

    Here comes the amazing sound

    On your ears and feel that plentiful layers of sound! These wireless headphones provide you AAC audio code, more clear and more amazing. Classic metal painting brings you exquisite life. You get up to 29 hours play time. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Here comes the amazing sound

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • Bluetooth®

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

      Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband.

      Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

      40mm drivers feature an optimized vibration system

      These headphones boast powerful 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass

      Multipoint connection provides your super convenience

      Your headphone can connect more than one Bluetooth equipments, mobile phones, tablet computers and laptops, feel free to convert your devices at your super convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10 m  m
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Call on Hold
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Switch between call and music
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Music play time
        30  hr
        Standby time
        630
        Talk time
        29 hr

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Type
        dynamic
        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Sensitivity
        110  dB
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.043  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11716 4
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        42  cm
        Nett weight
        0.85  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        5
        Tare weight
        1.193  kg
        Width
        19  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        7.5  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 11716 7
        Gross weight
        0.319  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.17  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.149  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        14.7  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item