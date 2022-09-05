Search terms

True wireless sports headphones

TAA7507BK/00
    True wireless sports headphones

    TAA7507BK/00
    Tune in to your workout

    From inspiring playlists to calls with your trainer, these true wireless headphones will keep you moving. Enjoy superb sound and noise cancellation, plus a fit you can rely on-from daily distances to big runs, they’ll stay in your ears. See all benefits

      Tune in to your workout

      • Premium sound
      • Noise Canceling Pro
      • Crystal-clear calls
      • Reliable in-ear fit
      No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

      No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

      Don't want to worry about daily charging? You get 7 hours play time and an extra 21 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours-if you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

      Crystal-clear calls, even if it's windy

      Crystal-clear calls, even if it's windy

      Need to take a call while you're out on a run? With these headphones, there's no need to take cover from the wind. When you're on a call, two AI mics and a bone-conducting mic combine to transmit the sound of your voice clearly.

      Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

      Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

      An IPX5 rating means these headphones don't mind a drop of rain or a downpour, so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you get a sweat on in the gym, the headphones won't mind that either.

      Hear only the sounds you want. Noise Canceling Pro

      Hear only the sounds you want. Noise Canceling Pro

      Busy gym? Noisy train? Multiple mics and advanced audio processing filter out external noise. Adaptive noise cancellation automatically senses what you're doing and adjusts environmental sound levels accordingly, so you'll always hear your music.

      Premium sound. Go big on the tunes that get you going!

      Premium sound. Go big on the tunes that get you going!

      These true wireless headphones boast detailed sound with rich, clear bass-courtesy of graphene-coated drivers that reproduce every sparkling high and weighty low. iOS or Android, you'll enjoy all the immersion you need to keep your energy up-and the music pauses if you take an earbud out.

      Reliable in-ear fit. Move it, don't lose it

      Reliable in-ear fit. Move it, don't lose it

      Hit your targets, beat your best, or run for fun. Doesn't matter why you move-these headphones stay right in your ears where you want them. Because no two ears are the same, you get three interchangeable sizes of in-ear tips and stabilizers, which you can mix and match for your perfect fit.

      Hi-Res Audio Wireless. Superb sound for streaming

      Whichever streaming service you use, these Hi-Res Audio Wireless-certified headphones will unlock the best possible sound. The codec that works best with your phone or tablet is selected automatically. Whether you use iOS or Android devices, you'll enjoy a superbly detailed listening experience.

      Philips Headphones app. Control noise canceling and more

      You can use the Philips Headphones app to adjust the level of noise cancellation or activate wind cancellation-and the app lets you update your headphones with the latest software. An equalizer lets you fine-tune your sounds to fit your workout.

      Touch controls. Supports your favorite voice assistants

      Touch controls keep things simple, and helpful confirmation tones let you know you've activated a function. Siri and the Google Assistant are both supported, and you can connect to two devices at once. Great if you're streaming music from a phone and getting training alerts from your smartwatch.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        25 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        9.2 mm
        Sensitivity
        100 dB (1K Hz)
        Frequency range
        20 - 40,000 Hz (LDAC)
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Driver type
        • Dynamic
        • graphene coated
        Hi-Res Audio
        Yes

      • ANC features

        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes
        ANC technology
        Hybrid, ANC Pro+
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        Auto wind noise cancelation
        Yes

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 AI mics, 1 bone mic
        Wind noise reduction
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Supported codec
        • LDAC
        • AAC
        • SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Auto pause (IR sensor)
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX5
        Automatic power off
        60 minutes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        In-ear fitting type
        • Silicone top
        • Stabilizer

      • Power

        Music play time (ANC on)
        7 + 21 hr
        Music play time (ANC off)
        8 + 24 hr
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        55 mAh
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery capacity(Case)
        500 mAh
        Battery life standby time
        200 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        13.05 g
        Wireless charging
        Yes
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant support
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant

      • Accessories

        Eartips
        3 pairs(S/M/L)
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm
        Others
        • 1 pcs lanyard
        • 3 sizes xStablizers
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        7.16 x 2.97 x 4.32  cm
        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        2.26 x 2.17 x 2.62  cm
        Total weight
        0.058  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        13  cm
        Width
        11  cm
        Depth
        4.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.135  kg
        Nett weight
        0.083  kg
        Tare weight
        0.052  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 12629 9

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        33.1  cm
        Width
        25.7  cm
        Height
        26.7  cm
        Gross weight
        4.405  kg
        Nett weight
        1.992  kg
        Tare weight
        2.413  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12629 6

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        15.8  cm
        Width
        12.1  cm
        Height
        12.2  cm
        Gross weight
        0.491  kg
        Nett weight
        0.249  kg
        Tare weight
        0.242  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12629 3

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20230 6

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.

