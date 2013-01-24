Home
In-ear wireless sports headphones

TAA4205BK/00
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Train smarter. In any weather.

    Get the most out of your training with these waterproof sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you find your intensity, and energizing sound keeps you going. You can track your progress on the Philips Headphones app. See all benefits

      Train smarter. In any weather.

      • In-ear

      Train smarter. Heart-rate monitor built in

      Track your heart rate with the built-in monitor. A sensor in the earbud tracks your heartbeat with precision. You'll know when to push it and when to rest. Compatible with open fitness-tracking apps such as Strava and Runkeeper, and the Philips Headphones app.

      Energizing sound. 6 hours play time when monitoring

      Run faster. Jump higher. Kick harder. You get clear sound, punchy bass, and 6 hours play time-even when monitoring your heart rate. A single charge takes 2 hours via USB-C, and a speedy 15-minute charge gives you another hour of play time.

      The fit you want. Ear hooks and wing tips included

      Go with the flexible wing tips made from silicone that fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Or opt for the ear hooks that fit comfortably over your ear. A choice of ear-tip covers that let you create the perfect in-ear seal.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

      You can use the Philips Headphones app to track your heart rate while working out. Or use the app to adjust the sound of the music or podcasts you're listening to. Enhance the bass, tone down the treble, or choose from preset sound styles.

      IPX5 waterproof. Waterproof and sweat-proof

      These sports headphones boast an IPX5 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain, or even wear them in the shower.

      Rock-solid Bluetooth connectivity. Easy control

      A stable Bluetooth connection ensures there's no dropping beats when you're out on a run. The multi-function button lets you pause playlists, take calls, adjust the volume, or wake your phone's voice assistant.

      Easily wake your phone's voice assistant

      inline remote and you're ready to ask your voice assistant anything. Make calls, send messages, and get answers when you're on the move.

      Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train an extra hour

      A single charge takes 2 hours. If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you another hour of play time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Sensitivity
        95  dB
        Diaphragm
        PET

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call management
        • Answer / End call
        • Reject call
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB-C cable
        Ear caps
        3 sizes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        6  hr

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        5.9  cm
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Weight
        0.022  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.102  kg
        Nett weight
        0.048  kg
        Tare weight
        0.054  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11046 5

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        43  cm
        Width
        24.8  cm
        Height
        18  cm
        Gross weight
        3.24  kg
        Nett weight
        1.152  kg
        Tare weight
        2.088  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11046 2

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        12  cm
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Height
        16.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.37  kg
        Nett weight
        0.144  kg
        Tare weight
        0.226  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11046 9

          • Actual results may vary