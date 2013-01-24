Home
Star Wars special edition

Wet and dry electric shaver

SW6700/14
  • Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness
    Star Wars special edition Wet and dry electric shaver

    SW6700/14
    Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness

    Join the resistance against pulling, with V-Track PRO to battle even longer hair. Our V-Track PRO - 72 self- sharpening V-shaped blades cut hair with less pulling even on a 3-day stubble. See all benefits

      Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness

      Feel the force of V-Track Pro!

      • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
      • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
      • Turbo+ mode
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on a 3-day stubble

      V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on a 3-day stubble

      Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position on a 3-day stubble, even flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

      72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

      72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

      72 self-sharpening blades. 151000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

      Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

      Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

      Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

      60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

      You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      1-hour charging time

      1-hour charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
        • 72 self-sharpening blades
        Contour following
        8-direction ContourDetectHeads
        SkinComfort
        • SkinProtection System
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry
        Turbo+ mode
        Shave with 20% extra power

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Power

        Run time
        60 min / 20 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Star Wars Rebellion

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH90

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Luxurious pouch

          • Cut 30% closer in less strokes - vs. Philips predecessor
          • Cuts up to 20% more hair - vs. Philips predecessor
          • 20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode