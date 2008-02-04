Search terms

Cleaning kit

SVC3502W/10
  Safely clean GPS screens
    Cleaning kit

    SVC3502W/10
    Safely clean GPS screens

    Quickly and thoroughly clean GPS, cell phone, satellite radio and Blackberry screens.Convenient storage pouch holds and protects kit components and GPS. See all benefits

    Safely clean GPS screens

    • GPS

    Streak-free cleaning gel for spotless screens

    Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning gel, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

    2-in-1 cleaning tool

    Combines an antistatic brush and microfiber cleaning pad. Works in concert with the gel to thoroughly and safely clean screens. Easy grip for comfortable use.

    GPS/Kit storage pouch

    Sturdy, oversized neoprene case stores and protects GPS and kit components.

    Technical Specifications

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      24.6  cm
      Width
      16  cm
      Depth
      6.4  cm
      Nett weight
      0.079  kg
      Gross weight
      0.119  kg
      Tare weight
      0.04  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 36622 3
      Number of products included
      1
      Packaging type
      Carton

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      43.7  cm
      Width
      37.6  cm
      Height
      37.1  cm
      Nett weight
      1.896  kg
      Gross weight
      4.596  kg
      Tare weight
      2.7  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 36624 7
      Number of consumer packagings
      24

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      35.8  cm
      Width
      20.6  cm
      Height
      17.8  cm
      Nett weight
      0.474  kg
      Gross weight
      0.904  kg
      Tare weight
      0.43  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 36623 0
      Number of consumer packagings
      6

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

