SVC2523W/10
    Regular cleaning of your DVD/Blu ray player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

    Regular cleaning of your DVD/Blu ray player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

    Regular cleaning of your DVD/Blu ray player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

    Clean and protect your DVD and Blu ray players

    • DVD and Blu ray

    Full motion video and audio check

    The audio/video system check determines whether the laser lens for audio and video is accurately reading data and whether the speakers are properly adjusted.

    Safe dry brush cleaning system

    The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the DVD/Blu ray player's laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

    Voice instructions in 8 languages

    The voice instructions on this easy to use DVD/Blu ray lens cleaner guides you through the cleaning process in one of the 8 languages provided.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      User Manual
      15 languages

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      39.4  cm
      Width
      5.5  cm
      Height
      14.6  cm
      Nett weight
      0.468  kg
      Gross weight
      0.73  kg
      Tare weight
      0.262  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 47904 6
      Number of consumer packagings
      6

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      41  cm
      Width
      23.8  cm
      Height
      16.5  cm
      Nett weight
      1.872  kg
      Gross weight
      3.6  kg
      Tare weight
      1.728  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 47903 9
      Number of consumer packagings
      24

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      21.5  cm
      Width
      13.5  cm
      Depth
      1.5  cm
      Nett weight
      0.078  kg
      Gross weight
      0.1079  kg
      Tare weight
      0.0299  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 46272 7
      Number of products included
      1
      Packaging type
      Blister

