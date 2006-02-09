Home
DVD lens cleaner

SVC2520/10
    Regular cleaning of your DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants.

      Clean and protect your DVD player

      Voice instructions in 14 languages

      Voice instructions in 14 languages

      The voice instructions on this easy to use CD lens cleaner guide you through the cleaning process in one of the 14 languages provided.

      Safe dry brush cleaning system

      The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the CD/DVD players laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

      Technical Specifications

      • Storage Media

        Supported formats
        • DVD-ROM
        • DVD/R
        • DVD/RW

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        14 languages

      • Packaging Data

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95887 5
        Quantity
        1
        Gross weight
        .12  kg
        Tare weight
        .1  kg
        Net weight
        .02  kg
        Width
        140  mm
        Height
        13  mm
        Length
        185  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95889 9
        Quantity
        72
        Gross weight
        10.48  kg
        Tare weight
        .86  kg
        Net weight
        9.62  kg
        Width
        350  mm
        Height
        360  mm
        Length
        430  mm

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95888 2
        Quantity
        6
        Gross weight
        .80  kg
        Tare weight
        .12  kg
        Net weight
        .68  kg
        Width
        110  mm
        Height
        160  mm
        Length
        200  mm

