Earclip Headphones

    Extra bass

    Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear-clip headphones that designed for comfort, stability and performance.

      Extra bass

      for powerful sound

      27mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

      Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 27 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      Contoured earhook increase wearing comfort and stability

      The earhook stays put behind your ear even when you're on the move, keeping the earphone comfortably in place and sounding great. is the part contacting the back of your ears and keep the headphones on your ears

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Asymmetric cable keeps the cable out the way

      This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectivly by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        4,3  cm
        Height
        5,5  cm
        Depth
        1,9  cm
        Weight
        0,029  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Height
        17,2  cm
        Width
        9,7  cm
        Depth
        2,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,029  kg
        Gross weight
        0,06  kg
        Tare weight
        0,031  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 53256 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18  cm
        Width
        8,2  cm
        Height
        10,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,087  kg
        Gross weight
        0,21  kg
        Tare weight
        0,123  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 53258 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        38  cm
        Width
        18,5  cm
        Height
        25  cm
        Nett weight
        0,696  kg
        Gross weight
        1,966  kg
        Tare weight
        1,270  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 53257 4
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, asymmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Speaker diameter
        27  mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        copper

