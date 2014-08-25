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Discontinued

CitiScape FramesHeadphones with mic

SHL5705CM/00

High precision sound

The flexi-cool CitiScape Frames is worn just like your favorite pair of sunnies. Wherever you go, enjoy precision sound from its closed acoustic system and premium drivers. When you’re done, fold and slip it into its chic protective pouch.

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With excellent isolation and foldable design

High precision sound

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Compact folding

Compact foldable design for easy portability and storage

Compact foldable design for easy portability and storage

Your headphones can be compactly folded for easy storage and portability.

Lightweight frame construction for long listening comfort

Lightweight frame construction for long listening comfort

The CitiScape Frames is constructed using robust premium materials to connect the earshells to the headband. A lightweight metal hinge keeps everything flexible yet sturdy, so you can wear your headphones comfortably and securely for long hours.

Retachable anti-tangle cable keeps you knot free

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Functions availability may vary based on mobile phone compatibility.