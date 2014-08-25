2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL5705CM/00
High precision sound
The flexi-cool CitiScape Frames is worn just like your favorite pair of sunnies. Wherever you go, enjoy precision sound from its closed acoustic system and premium drivers. When you’re done, fold and slip it into its chic protective pouch.
40mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Compact folding
Your headphones can be compactly folded for easy storage and portability.
The CitiScape Frames is constructed using robust premium materials to connect the earshells to the headband. A lightweight metal hinge keeps everything flexible yet sturdy, so you can wear your headphones comfortably and securely for long hours.
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