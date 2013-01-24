Home
Headband headphones

    Lightweight headphones design with powerful 40mm neodymium speakers; auto-adjustable earshells and the highly breathable perforated cushions. It is definitely your best companion for outdoor use. See all benefits

      Dynamic bass, comfortable fit

      • Over-ear
      • White
      Acoustically tuned 40mm neodymium speakers for powerful bass

      Acoustically tuned 40mm neodymium speakers for powerful bass

      Immerse in detailed, balanced sound, thanks to acoustically tuned 40mm drivers. Backed by Philips' heritage in sound excellence, your Philips headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce clean, detailed yet natural sound for truly captivating music enjoyment.

      Auto-adjustable earshells allow a custom fit to your head

      Auto-adjustable earshells allow a custom fit to your head

      The auto-adjustable earshells of your Philips headphones are designed for a customized, ergonomic fit and to keep in sound. It is self-adjustable to fit the shape of your head, without adding any pressure.

      Over-the-ear type provides excellent sound isolation

      Over-the-ear type provides excellent sound isolation

      Block out environmental noise when you enjoy your favorite music with over-the-ear sound isolating cushions. The soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears to create execellent sound isolation. Designed to alleviate pressure on your ears, you can wear your over-the-ear headphones in true comfort and for long periods of time.

      Highly breathable perforated-cushions to disperse heat

      Highly breathable perforated-cushions to disperse heat

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 71791 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Depth
        8.5  cm
        Depth
        3.3  inch
        Gross weight
        0.34  kg
        Gross weight
        0.750  lb
        Height
        21.5  cm
        Height
        8.5  inch
        Nett weight
        0.18  kg
        Nett weight
        0.397  lb
        Tare weight
        0.353  lb
        Tare weight
        0.16  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Width
        7.7  inch

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71791 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Gross weight
        1.34  kg
        Gross weight
        2.954  lb
        Height
        9.4  inch
        Height
        24  cm
        Length
        27  cm
        Length
        10.6  inch
        Nett weight
        0.54  kg
        Nett weight
        1.190  lb
        Tare weight
        1.764  lb
        Tare weight
        0.8  kg
        Width
        8.2  inch
        Width
        20.8  cm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        one-sided
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Sensitivity
        104  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        3.1  inch
        Depth
        7.9  cm
        Height
        18.8  cm
        Height
        7.4  inch
        Weight
        0.179  kg
        Weight
        0.395  lb
        Width
        6.5  inch
        Width
        16.5  cm

