Headset for iPhone with remote and mic

SHH9756/00
Overall Rating / 5
  Blissfully comfortable
    Made for iPod

    Headset for iPhone with remote and mic

    SHH9756/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Blissfully comfortable

    With it's soft, gel cushioned speaker sleeves and a design that snug-fits your ear canal this headset will be your perfect match. And with its integrated remote with mic control is at your fingertips without reaching for your iPhone.

    Suggested retail price: MYR229.00
    Suggested retail price: MYR229.00
      Blissfully comfortable

      for iPhone

      In-line remote with mic, volume and control

      Want to skip a track? Change the volume? Accept or reject a call? Record a voice memo? The remote features a sensitive mic as well as volume controls, call and skip functions. It can also trigger voice control. With this headset control is at your fingertips - no need to keep your iPhone or iPod accessible or to unlock the screen.

      Blissfully comfortable with gel housing

      Designed for blissfull comfort these headphones are wrapped in a gel sleeve. The soft sleeve gently moulds to the shape of your outer ear to make these your new favourite headphones.

      Accurate sound

      Ergonomically designed to deliver accurate sound directly into your ear. A perfect seal keeps noise out for pure immersion in your music and calls.

      Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

      You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places anymore. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing earbuds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at lower volume and a longer battery life.

      Carrying case protects your headphone when not in use

      This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent cable tangling when not in use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        5 - 23 500  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        8.6 mm
        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        103 dB
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5mm plug (4 poles) for iPhone / iPod
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Compatible with:
        iPhone 3GS, iPod touch 2nd generation, iPod classic 120GB, iPod nano 4th generation (video) (Your iPhone or iPod may require the latest software for support of mic and volume control).

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 50093 1
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Height
        16.8  cm
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Length
        26  cm
        Gross weight
        0.628  kg
        Nett weight
        0.0744  kg
        Tare weight
        0.5536  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 50089 4
        Number of consumer packagings
        96
        Height
        35.8  cm
        Width
        43.5  cm
        Length
        53.5  cm
        Gross weight
        11  kg
        Nett weight
        1.1904  kg
        Tare weight
        9.8096  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 50085 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.093  kg
        Nett weight
        0.0124  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0806  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • she9550 3 sizes ear caps
      • Case
      • iPhone In Line Mic and Remote
      • iPhone headset qsg

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item