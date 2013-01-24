Other items in the box
- iPhone In Line Mic and Remote
- iPhone headset qsg
Cushion Comfort
Soft silicon earpads gently cushion this headset in your ear. Also comes with integrated mic, volume and track control for your iPhone, iPod and iPad.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Want to skip a track? Change the volume? Accept or reject a call? Record a voice memo? The remote features a sensitive mic as well as volume controls, call and skip functions. It can also trigger voice control. With this headset control is at your fingertips - no need to keep your iPhone or iPod accessible or to unlock the screen.
Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.
Air in between the cap and the driver gives you a soft feel like a pillow as it reduces the pressure on your ears.
