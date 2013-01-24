Home
In-Ear Headset

SHE8005/98
    Headphones with tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver rich, deep bass, and crystal clear sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience. See all benefits

      Pump up the bass

      For your mobile phone

      • 10mm drivers/semi-closed back
      • In-ear
      Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

      Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

      Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

      Anti-tangle slider

      Anti-tangle slider

      When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully.This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, and to minimze the risk of the cables tangling.

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

      In-line remote for volume and call control

      In-line remote for volume and call control

      Want to change the volume? Accept or reject a call? The remote features volume and call controls. With this headset control is at your fingertips!

      Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

      Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that soundwaves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

      Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

      You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places anymore. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing earbuds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at lower volume and a longer battery life.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

      The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.

      Sensitive and sleek mic for picking up your voice clearly

      Sensitive and sleek microphone for picking up your voice clearly

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        8 - 24 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Speaker diameter
        10  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Compatible with:
        Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Palm
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.4  cm
        Width
        9.6  cm
        Depth
        3.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0192  kg
        Gross weight
        0.0622  kg
        Tare weight
        0.043  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 70900 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        41.8  cm
        Width
        20.5  cm
        Height
        17.9  cm
        Nett weight
        0.4608  kg
        Gross weight
        2.017  kg
        Tare weight
        1.5562  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 59521 0
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        19.8  cm
        Width
        10.2  cm
        Height
        16.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.1152  kg
        Gross weight
        0.448  kg
        Tare weight
        0.3328  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 59523 4
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item