Philips

In-Ear Headphones

SHE8000WT/98
    With tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver rich, deep bass, and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable relief withstands pulling for durability, non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft hybrid silicon caps for long-lasting comfort. See all benefits

      Pump up the bass

      Non-slip grip for easy fit

      • White
      Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

      Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

      Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

      Anti-tangle slider

      Anti-tangle slider

      When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully.This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, and to minimze the risk of the cables tangling.

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

      Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

      You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places anymore. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing earbuds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at lower volume and a longer battery life.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

      The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        1,5  cm
        Height
        2,5  cm
        Depth
        1,4  cm
        Weight
        0,0105  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        10 - 23 500  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Speaker diameter
        10  mm
        Maximum power input
        15  mW

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Height
        15  cm
        Width
        9,5  cm
        Depth
        2,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,0114  kg
        Gross weight
        0,04991  kg
        Tare weight
        0,03851  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 71040 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        37  cm
        Width
        22  cm
        Height
        18,7  cm
        Nett weight
        0,2736  kg
        Gross weight
        1,741  kg
        Tare weight
        1,4674  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71040 0

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        17,4  cm
        Width
        8,5  cm
        Height
        17  cm
        Nett weight
        0,0684  kg
        Gross weight
        0,3889  kg
        Tare weight
        0,3205  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71040 7

