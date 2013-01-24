Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

In-Ear Headphones

SHE7000BR/98
Overall Rating / 5
  • Compact fit Compact fit Compact fit
    -{discount-value}

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE7000BR/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Compact fit

    With micro efficient speakers for strong bass and clear sound. An ultra small in-ear design for compact fit, great for long hours of comfortable listening. Anti-tangle sliders, an ideal cable management to prevent cable tangling. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR99.00

    In-Ear Headphones

    Compact fit

    With micro efficient speakers for strong bass and clear sound. An ultra small in-ear design for compact fit, great for long hours of comfortable listening. Anti-tangle sliders, an ideal cable management to prevent cable tangling. See all benefits

    Compact fit

    With micro efficient speakers for strong bass and clear sound. An ultra small in-ear design for compact fit, great for long hours of comfortable listening. Anti-tangle sliders, an ideal cable management to prevent cable tangling. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR99.00

    In-Ear Headphones

    Compact fit

    With micro efficient speakers for strong bass and clear sound. An ultra small in-ear design for compact fit, great for long hours of comfortable listening. Anti-tangle sliders, an ideal cable management to prevent cable tangling. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Compact fit

      • Red
      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

      Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

      With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

      Ultra small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.

      Anti-tangle slider

      Anti-tangle slider

      When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully. This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, and to minimize the risk of the cables tangling.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        13,9  cm
        Height
        9,12  cm
        Depth
        1,1  cm
        Weight
        0,011  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        10 - 23,500  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohms
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6 mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71059 9
        Gross weight
        0,156  kg
        Height
        10,5  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Nett weight
        0,033  kg
        Tare weight
        0,123  kg
        Width
        8,5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71059 2
        Gross weight
        1,554  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        38,2  cm
        Nett weight
        0,264  kg
        Tare weight
        1,290  kg
        Width
        18,7  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Depth
        2,6  cm
        Height
        17,2  cm
        Width
        9,7  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 71059 5
        Number of products included
        1
        Gross weight
        0,038  kg
        Nett weight
        0,011  kg
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Tare weight
        0,027  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item