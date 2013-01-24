Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

In-Ear Headphones

SHE4507/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Cushioned comfort Cushioned comfort Cushioned comfort
    -{discount-value}

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE4507/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Cushioned comfort

    Rubbery earpieces made of silicon with air cushioned caps fit into your ears comfortably. High-quality earbud headphones with heavy bass come with in-cord volume control and carrying case for headphones protection. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In-Ear Headphones

    Cushioned comfort

    Rubbery earpieces made of silicon with air cushioned caps fit into your ears comfortably. High-quality earbud headphones with heavy bass come with in-cord volume control and carrying case for headphones protection. See all benefits

    Cushioned comfort

    Rubbery earpieces made of silicon with air cushioned caps fit into your ears comfortably. High-quality earbud headphones with heavy bass come with in-cord volume control and carrying case for headphones protection. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In-Ear Headphones

    Cushioned comfort

    Rubbery earpieces made of silicon with air cushioned caps fit into your ears comfortably. High-quality earbud headphones with heavy bass come with in-cord volume control and carrying case for headphones protection. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Cushioned comfort

      Comfort plus: made for iPod control

      • White
      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Control your iPod at the tip of your finger

      With the in-line control, you can easily control volume up/ down, skip previous/ next track, fast forward/ rewind, play and pause your iPod. It allows single hand operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

      Air cushioned caps for superb cushioning comfort

      Air in between the cap and the driver gives you a soft feel like a pillow as it reduces the pressure on your ears.

      13.5mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver undistorted sound, an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

      This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

      Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

      Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

      24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

      Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Frequency response
        12 - 23 500  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB
        Speaker diameter
        13.5 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 55756 0
        Gross weight
        0.277  kg
        Height
        10.4  cm
        Length
        18.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.135  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.142  kg
        Width
        10.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 55752 2
        Gross weight
        2.563  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        39.2  cm
        Nett weight
        1.08  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1.483  kg
        Width
        23.2  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 70482 2
        Gross weight
        0.074  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.045  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.029  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        5  cm
        Height
        6.5  cm
        Weight
        0.045  kg
        Width
        6.5  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item