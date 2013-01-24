Search terms
Bass sound
With 15mm speakers, these earbud headphones are valued for the bass sound. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps for long hours of comfort listening. Sensitive microphones and easy control for talking on your mobile phone. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
Slim cap is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear securely and comfortable for earbud lovers.
Extra 3.5mm stereo connector for Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.
