In-Ear Headset

SHE2105BL/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Bass sound Bass sound Bass sound
    With 15mm speakers, these earbud headphones are valued for the bass sound. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps for long hours of comfort listening. Sensitive microphones and easy control for talking on your mobile phone. See all benefits

    With 15mm speakers, these earbud headphones are valued for the bass sound. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps for long hours of comfort listening. Sensitive microphones and easy control for talking on your mobile phone. See all benefits

      Bass sound

      Play music and talk

      • Blue
      Integrated microphone & call button

      Integrated microphone & call button

      With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

      15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

      15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Slim cap earbud design for best comfort fit

      Slim cap earbud design for best comfort fit

      Slim cap is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear securely and comfortable for earbud lovers.

      Extra 3.5mm plug for Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Samsung

      Extra 3.5mm stereo connector for Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        12 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        107 dB
        Speaker diameter
        15 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.0 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Type of cable
        Copper
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Depth
        2.1  cm
        EAN
        69 23410 71531 6
        Gross weight
        0.039  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.016  kg
        Tare weight
        0.023  kg
        Width
        9.7  cm
        Depth
        0.8  inch
        Gross weight
        0.086  lb
        Height
        6.9  inch
        Nett weight
        0.035  lb
        Tare weight
        0.051  lb
        Width
        3.8  inch
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.513  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        39  cm
        Nett weight
        0.384  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1.129  kg
        Width
        17  cm
        Gross weight
        3.336  lb
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71531 3
        Height
        9.8  inch
        Length
        15.4  inch
        Nett weight
        0.847  lb
        Tare weight
        2.489  lb
        Width
        6.7  inch

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.155  kg
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        18.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.048  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.107  kg
        Width
        7.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.342  lb
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 71531 0
        Height
        4.1  inch
        Length
        7.3  inch
        Nett weight
        0.106  lb
        Tare weight
        0.236  lb
        Width
        3.0  inch

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        0.5  inch
        Depth
        1.25  cm
        Height
        2.1  cm
        Height
        0.8  inch
        Weight
        0.016  kg
        Weight
        0.035  lb
        Width
        0.6  inch
        Width
        1.6  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

