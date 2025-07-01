2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SHB1200/98
Discontinued
Can someone else hear my conversation via Philips BT headphones?
What are the differences between Bluetooth versions?
What is a Bluetooth profile?
Should the Bluetooth version of my Philips headset and my phone match?
Can I use my Philips Bluetooth headphones with my TV?
I get small electrical static shock from my Philips earphones
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
What is Bluetooth?
How to clean my Philips headphones?