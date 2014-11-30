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2 year warranty

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  • Packaging photograph
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Discontinued

On ear headphones

SHB1200/98

Comfortable and hands free safe talk

comfortable with Light and Small design for long hour talk

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Comfortable and hands free safe talk

  • Earbud

  • Black

Bluetooth HSP/HFP compliant - Universal

Bluetooth is a cable replacement technology. Bluetooth is a global standard, so Bluetooth devices of different manufacturers can interoperate using shared Bluetooth profiles. HSP (Handset Profile) and HFP (Handsfree Profile) are the profiles required for typical Bluetooth headset operations. If your mobile phone is compliant to HSP or HFP (like virtually any Bluetooth enabled phone) this headset will work with it. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. is under license.

Clear, echo free calls

Enjoy clear, echo free calls with the headsets' highly sensitive microphone and smart acoustic design.

Ergonomic earhook

The ergonomic earhooks size can be adapted in various steps to fit your ears, which will not only increase comfort but also ensure a safe fixture. In addtion the earhook can be adapted to acomodate both left- and right-ear wearing styles.

Technical Specifications

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