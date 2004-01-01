Search terms

    Avent ultra air SCF085/59 Pacifier

    SCF085/59

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent ultra air SCF085/59 Pacifier

    Similar products

    See all Pacifiers
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Lets baby’s skin breathe

    Lets baby’s skin breathe

    Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.

    98% teat acceptance*

    98% teat acceptance*

    When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone nipples, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

    Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

    Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

    We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

    Natural oral development

    Natural oral development

    Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.

    Natural feel for baby

    Natural feel for baby

    Our textured silicone nipple is designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast.

    Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

    Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

    The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers doubles as a sterilizer. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

    Designed and produced in the Netherlands

    Designed and produced in the Netherlands

    Our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.