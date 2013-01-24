Home
VisaPure Advanced

Home Facial Device

SC5370/10
Overall Rating / 5
5 Awards
  • Radiant, revitalized and refreshed skin Radiant, revitalized and refreshed skin Radiant, revitalized and refreshed skin
      Radiant, revitalized and refreshed skin

      Advanced skin cleansing and skincare

      • Tailored DualMotion Technology
      • Cleansing, Massage, Fresh eyes
      • 3 heads,pouch,storage palette
      • 2 intensity settings
      Customized DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

      Customized DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

      VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customized DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the new attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables the advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognizes the specific head once put on. In this way, you can enjoy dedicated programs of Customized DualMotion technology for different skincare benefits.

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue , dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

      Better blood circulation to reveal radiant, revitalized skin

      Better blood circulation to reveal radiant, revitalized skin

      Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its Customized DualMotion program, you will increase the blood circulation and bring life into your skin. This brings out its natural radiance, leaving it looking revitalized and with a healthy glow.

      It feels like 750 gentle finger taps per minute

      It feels like 750 gentle finger taps per minute

      Thanks to the elegant and functional design of the head with its five small balls, it feels like 750 gentle finger tapping movements per minute. The Revitalizing Massage program lasts 3 minutes, and you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.

      Developed with Japanese massage experts

      Developed with Japanese massage experts

      The Revitalizing massage head has been developed with experts in Japanese facial massage. The dedicated program of DualMotion is inspired by worldwide renowned massage techniques. The massage technique called Petrissage is known worldwide to deliver a deep level massage that stimulates blood circulation and relax the muscles, revealing ultimately radiant and revitalized skin.

      Gentle massage program with 120 nano-vibrations per second

      Gentle massage program with 120 nano-vibrations per second

      The customized DualMotion progam for Fresh Eyes delivers 120 nano-vibrations per second, for a gentle, comfortable and refreshing massage around the eyes. It is specially designed to be gentle for the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. The Fresh eyes program is a short program of only 30 seconds, so you can quickly use it in your daily morning ritual!

      Refreshes tired eyes in the morning

      Refreshes tired eyes in the morning

      The Fresh eyes head is made of a special cool material, with a premium ceramic coating, that gives tired eyes a boost of freshness in the morning.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      The heads are easy to clean with warm water and soap

      The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Benefits

        Fresh Eyes
        Gentle massage program with 120 nano-vibrations per second
        Revitalizing Massage
        Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute
        Skin cleansing
        10X more effective than hand-cleansing*
        Microcirculation
        Improves microcirculation for a more radiant skin
        Gentle
        as gentle on your skin as manual cleansing*
        Exfoliating
        Removes more dead skin cells than manual cleansing*
        Absorption
        Improves the absorption of your skin care product

      • Application areas

        Face and neck
        • Cheeks
        • Chest
        • Chin
        • Fronthead
        • Neck
        • Nose

      • Technical specifications

        Two-way rotation
        Yes
        Customized DualMotion
        Yes

      • Luxurious storage palette

        Store & dry hygienically
        Easily store and dry the heads

      • Ease of use

        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower
        Battery indicator
        Icon indicates battery life
        Easy in your skincare routine
        Can be used with topicals
        Easy to clean heads
        Clean with water and soap
        LED indicators
        Intensity setting, battery low

      • Items included

        Stand
        Charging and storing stand
        Storage palette
        Yes
        Travel pouch
        Yes
        Brush heads
        Normal skin brush head
        Power adapter
        100 - 240 V adapter
        Heads included
        • Fresh eyes
        • Revitalizing Massage

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V
        Power system
        Rechargeable battery
        Charging time
        6 hours

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • 10x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.