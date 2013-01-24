Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

VisaPure Essential

Facial Cleansing Device

SC5278/13
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    VisaPure Essential Facial Cleansing Device

    SC5278/13
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin

    VisaPure Anti-Blemish targets the two stages precedent to the formation of a blemish with better results compared to cleansing by hand: reduces oiliness and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR800.00
    Find similar products

    VisaPure Essential Facial Cleansing Device

    Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin

    VisaPure Anti-Blemish targets the two stages precedent to the formation of a blemish with better results compared to cleansing by hand: reduces oiliness and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores. See all benefits

    Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin

    VisaPure Anti-Blemish targets the two stages precedent to the formation of a blemish with better results compared to cleansing by hand: reduces oiliness and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR800.00
    Find similar products

    VisaPure Essential Facial Cleansing Device

    Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin

    VisaPure Anti-Blemish targets the two stages precedent to the formation of a blemish with better results compared to cleansing by hand: reduces oiliness and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog pores. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all facial-cleansing
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Effective, gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin

      Better oil reduction than cleansing by hand

      • DualMotion Technology
      • Cleansing
      • 2 Anti Blemish brush heads
      • 2 intensity settings
      Thin, long bristles to reach pores better than hands alone

      Thin, long bristles to reach pores better than hands alone

      VisaPure Anti-Blemish brush has thin and long bristes that can reach pores better to reduce oil and remove dead skin cells that may otherwise clog your pores.

      Gentle enough for blemish prone skin type

      Gentle enough for blemish prone skin type

      Several doctors and dermatologists were involved during the development phase of the Anti-Blemish brush to ensure that the needs of blemish prone skin are fully taken into account.

      Gentle cleansing and Deep Cleansing setting

      Gentle cleansing and Deep Cleansing setting

      Philips VisaPure Essential provides 2 different speed settings: Speed one, ‘gentle cleansing’, for a mild and soft cleansing. Speed two, ‘deep cleansing’, for a comfortable and more intensive cleansing.

      1 minute program (timer) for the full face

      1 minute program (timer) for the full face

      The face can be divided into three zones:T-zone, left cheek and right cheek. Philips VisaPure Essential suggests to change face skin area after 20 seconds with a short pause. The full program lasts 1 minute after which Philips VisaPure Essential automatically switches off after to prevent overtreatment.

      Philips VisaPure comes with a range of additional brushes

      Philips VisaPure comes with a range of additional brushes

      2 Anti-Blemish brush heads are included with Philips VisaPure Anti-Blemish pack. A normal , sensitive, extrasensitive, exfoliating and deep pore brush heads are avaiable separately.

      Philips VisaPure Essential can be used in the shower

      Philips VisaPure Essential can be used in the shower

      Philips VisaPure Essential is waterproof and can be easily used in the shower.

      30 minutes of cordless use, 6 hour charge

      30 minutes of cordless use, 6 hour charge

      When fully charged, Philips VisaPure Essential has cordless power for 30 uses, equivalent to 15 days when used twice per day.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Nylon bristles that absorbs little water

      When developing the Anti-Blemish brush we were keen to limit the effect of the bad bacteria. So we worked with renowned dermatologists and bacteria experts and developed a brush that absorbs very little water which means it dries rapidly thus hampering the development if bacteria.

      The stand charges Philips VisaPure Essential when connected

      The stand elegantly complements the iconic design of Philips VisaPure Essential. It holds the brush, taking less space and letting air naturally dry the used brush. When connected, it fully charges Philips VisaPure Essential in 6 hours.

      Technical Specifications

      • Application areas

        Face and neck
        • Cheeks
        • Chest
        • Chin
        • Fronthead
        • Neck
        • Nose

      • Ease of use

        2 Speed settings
        Gentle and Deep cleansing
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Cordless
        up to 30 uses without charging
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Timer
        Skin zone timer for 3 areas
        Stand
        Charging and storing stand
        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 Anti Blemish brush heads
        Luxurious travel pouch
        Yes
        Instruction for use
        • Quick start guide
        • User manual
        Stand
        Charging and storing stand
        Power adapter
        100 - 240 V adapter

      • Power

        Charging time
        6 hours
        Power system
        Rechargeable battery
        Running time
        30 uses of 1 minute each
        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Technical specifications

        DualMotion
        Yes
        One way rotation
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item