Search terms

1

VisaPure Essential Facial Cleansing Device Limited Edition

SC5275/34
  • Clean, soft and radiant skin Clean, soft and radiant skin Clean, soft and radiant skin
    -{discount-value}

    VisaPure Essential Facial Cleansing Device Limited Edition

    SC5275/34

    Clean, soft and radiant skin

    Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new face cleansing technology that will take your daily skin care routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    VisaPure Essential Facial Cleansing Device Limited Edition

    Clean, soft and radiant skin

    Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new face cleansing technology that will take your daily skin care routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.

    Clean, soft and radiant skin

    Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new face cleansing technology that will take your daily skin care routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    VisaPure Essential Facial Cleansing Device Limited Edition

    Clean, soft and radiant skin

    Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new face cleansing technology that will take your daily skin care routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.

    Similar products

    See all Facial cleansing
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Clean, soft and radiant skin

      10x better cleansing *

      • DualMotion Technology
      • Cleansing
      • 2 cleansing brush heads, pouch
      • 2 intensity settings
      Unique combination of rotation and vibration

      Unique combination of rotation and vibration

      The brush rotates and vibrates. The vertical pulsating movement gently breaks up surface impurities including dirt, dead skin cells and make-up residues. The rotating movement sweeps the impurities away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed. The coordinated movements of the bristles give you a thorough and comfortable cleansing experience.

      1 minute program (timer) for the full face.

      1 minute program (timer) for the full face.

      The face can be divided in different zones. The intelligent skinzone timer lets you know through a short pause when it's time to move to the next skin zone. The device automatically stops after a full face program. The Cleansing program lasts 1 minute.

      Two intensity settings: Gentle Cleansing and Deep Cleansing

      Two intensity settings: Gentle Cleansing and Deep Cleansing

      With each brush head you use, you can choose two intensitiy settings, based on your personal preference. Select Setting 1 if you would like a mild and soft treatment, and Setting 2 if you prefer a more intense treatment.

      Philips VisaPure Essential can be used in the shower

      Philips VisaPure Essential can be used in the shower

      Philips VisaPure Essential is waterproof and can be easily used in the shower.

      The stand charges Philips VisaPure Essential when connected

      The stand charges Philips VisaPure Essential when connected

      The stand elegantly complements the iconic design of Philips VisaPure Essential. It holds the brush, taking less space and letting air naturally dry the used brush. When connected it fully charges the device in 6 hours.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      10x better cleansing to reveal clean and soft skin

      Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new technology that will take your daily cleansing routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Cleansing with VisaPure Essential means that you remove more make up residue , dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products like creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

      The heads are easy to clean with warm water and soap

      The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        • Normal skin brush head
        • Sensitive skin brush head
        Instruction for use
        • Quick start guide
        • User manual
        Power adapter
        100 - 240 V adapter
        Stand
        Charging and storing stand
        Travel pouch
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        DualMotion
        Yes
        One way rotation
        Yes

      • Application areas

        Face and neck
        • Cheeks
        • Chest
        • Chin
        • Fronthead
        • Neck
        • Nose

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Benefits

        Absorption
        Improves the absorption of your skin care product
        Skin cleansing
        10X more effective than hand-cleansing*
        Microcirculation
        Improves microcirculation for more radiant skin

      • Ease of use

        2 Speed settings
        Gentle and Deep cleansing
        Battery indicator
        Icon indicates battery life
        Cordless
        up to 30 uses without charging
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower
        LED indicators
        Intensity setting, battery low
        Easy in your skincare routine
        Can be used with topicals
        Easy to clean heads
        Clean with water and soap

      • Power

        Charging time
        6 hours
        Voltage
        100-240 V
        Power system
        Rechargeable battery
        Running time
        30 uses of 1 minute each

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • 10x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.