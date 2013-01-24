Home
Headband headphones

SBCHP400/00
    This slim powerful hi-fi stereo headphone provides you with a perfect listening experience at home or on the go.

      Dynamic bass

      at home and on the go

      • Soft comfy cushions

      32mm speaker driver delivers high performance sound

      The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

      Hear what's going on and listen to your DJ style headphone

      It is a reversible ear-shell for listening with one ear

      A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

      The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

      24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

      Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

      3.5 - 6.35mm adaptor connects to all types of audio devices

      With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

      Folds flat to fits easily in your bag

      A convenient folding mechanism means the earshell folds flat for compact storage in your pocket or bag.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Frequency response
        20 - 25 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        500  mW
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Speaker diameter
        32  mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-sided
        Cable length
        2  m
        Connector
        3.5 & 6.3  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Type of cable
        LC-OFC

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        7.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.29  kg
        Height
        24.9  cm
        Nett weight
        0.142  kg
        Tare weight
        0.148  kg
        Width
        19.8  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 80489 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        9.862  kg
        Height
        57  cm
        Length
        47.5  cm
        Nett weight
        3.408  kg
        Tare weight
        6.454  kg
        Width
        46  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 81618 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        2.148  kg
        Height
        28.3  cm
        Length
        46  cm
        Nett weight
        0.852  kg
        Tare weight
        1.296  kg
        Width
        22.2  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 81617 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

