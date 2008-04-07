Search terms
Protect your MP3 player screen
Protect your MP3 player from scratches, debris and dust. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Protect your MP3 player screen
Protect your MP3 player from scratches, debris and dust. See all benefits
Protect your MP3 player screen
Protect your MP3 player from scratches, debris and dust. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Protect your MP3 player screen
Protect your MP3 player from scratches, debris and dust. See all benefits
Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning gel, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.
Safely and thoroughly clean your screen with this lint-free microfiber cloth, designed to eliminate dust, dirt and fingerprints without leaving anything behind.
This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.
This reusable microfiber cloth may be washed gently in soap and water, then air dryed. You may use it over and over again.
This piece of anti-reflective film lays over the menu screen to protect against scratches and dust.
This handy tool removes any bubbles that may occur when applying the protective film.
For added protection, store your MP3 player in the cleaning cloth pouch.
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Inner Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.