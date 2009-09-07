Search terms

CD lens cleaner

SAC2560W/10
    Regular cleaning of your CD and DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a CD and DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust and debris. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Clean and protect your CD and DVD player

    • CD and DVD
    Voice instructions in 14 languages

    Voice instructions in 14 languages

    The voice instructions on this easy to use CD lens cleaner guide you through the cleaning process in one of the 14 languages provided.

    Safe dry brush cleaning system

    The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the CD/DVD players laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage Media

      Supported formats
      • CD-Audio
      • CD-ROM
      • DVD-ROM

    • Accessories

      User Manual
      14 languages

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      24.6  cm
      Width
      15.7  cm
      Depth
      1.3  cm
      Nett weight
      0.080  kg
      Gross weight
      0.117  kg
      Tare weight
      0.037  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 37905 6
      Number of products included
      1
      Packaging type
      Carton

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      17.8  cm
      Width
      9.1  cm
      Height
      27.7  cm
      Nett weight
      0.480  kg
      Gross weight
      0.835  kg
      Tare weight
      0.355  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 37906 3
      Number of consumer packagings
      6

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      54.9  cm
      Width
      38.1  cm
      Height
      30.2  cm
      Nett weight
      5.760  kg
      Gross weight
      10.850  kg
      Tare weight
      5.090  kg
      EAN
      87 12581 37907 0
      Number of consumer packagings
      72

