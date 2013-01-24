Search terms
Superb in-ear sound
These audiophile-grade in-ear headphones match a spacious, natural soundstage with exceptional comfort and fit. Twisted-pair cables and included MMCX connectors let every glorious detail shine through when you connect your hi-res player. See all benefits
Get ready for an immersive in-ear musical experience. The 6 mm dynamic driver is dedicated to delivering tight, impactful bass. Dual balanced-armature drivers create a balanced midrange and impeccably detailed high frequencies.
An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of Comply memory foam ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. You'll enjoy every subtle detail in your music, even when listening in noisier environments. The ear-hook design keeps the headphones in place.
These headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a high-resolution source, you'll get the full benefit of lossless audio-for a performance that's as close to the original recording as possible.
Immerse in your favorite albums-however you like to listen. The detachable, low-impedance twisted-pair cables minimize distortion, revealing more detail in your music. MMCX connectors are included for connection to high-resolution audio devices.
The high-quality metal ear housing is finished to an attractive sheen, and bears the Fidelio logo embossed in metallic letters. The included carry pouch helps to protect against scratches when not in use.
Take a call without missing a beat. The in-line remote with mic lets you control music playback, and take calls in crystal-clear sound.
