Your perfect music companion at home & on the move
Enjoy superb sound with powerful bass at home or away with the uniquely portable ShoqBox. Savor 60 MP3 or 120 WMA songs in dynamic sound with XSL Acoustics. Your ShoqBox with built-in speakers is small enough to carry or fit anywhere! See all benefits
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your GoGear player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimizes bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.
This product comes with an easy to use feature that enables you to wake up to your favorite music or a buzzer alarm.
You want dynamic sound and powerful bass output from tiny speakers to liven up your listening experience! Your ShoqBox features a pair of tiny yet powerful speakers that deliver powerful bass with sound big enough to fill a room. Connect the cable from the line-out or headphone port of your audio source to the line-in port of the ShoqBox. Then select the line-in function from the main menu of your ShoqBox. Bring your presentations to life or sit back and enjoy big sounds.
A travel case is included for comfort and protection
Picture/Display
Sound
Audio Playback
Storage Media
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Accessories
Green Specifications
System Requirements
Dimensions
Power