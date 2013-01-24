Home
Performance

In-ear headphones with mic

PRO6305BK/00
  • All you need All you need All you need
    Playlists, podcasts, calls--these wired in-ear headphones give you the clear sound you need. They’re Hi-Res Audio compatible, too, so you’ll hear more when you’re listening to your favorite high-resolution streaming service. See all benefits

    Playlists, podcasts, calls--these wired in-ear headphones give you the clear sound you need. They’re Hi-Res Audio compatible, too, so you’ll hear more when you’re listening to your favorite high-resolution streaming service. See all benefits

      All you need

      • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
      • integrated mic
      • Black
      • In Ear

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.

      Hi-Res Audio. Hear more

      Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.

      3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers. Comfortable fit

      An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.

      12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

      The 12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound and decent bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Speaker diameter
        12.2
        Sensitivity
        109  dB
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        7-40,000 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Microphone in 3.5 mm jack
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m

      • Accessories

        Ear caps
        Extra 2 pairs

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Width
        7  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.05  kg
        Nett weight
        0.018  kg
        Tare weight
        0.032  kg
        EAN
        69 51613 98179 5

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        38  cm
        Width
        18.3  cm
        Height
        19.6  cm
        Gross weight
        1.59  kg
        Nett weight
        0.432  kg
        Tare weight
        1.158  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 98179 2

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        18  cm
        Width
        8.2  cm
        Height
        7.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.17  kg
        Nett weight
        0.054  kg
        Tare weight
        0.116  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 51613 98179 9

