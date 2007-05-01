2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM108B/12
Compact audio system to match your lifestyle
Great sound in a compact, elegant design! The classic MCM108 delivers dynamic sound performance and the essential functionalities that will let you enjoy music just the way you like it.
MP3/WMA-CD playback
Compact design
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Line-in connection allows you to play your music on other device with the Philips player, just simply connect the player to the Line-out or Audio-out, or to connect the headphone jack of other media players such as CD or DVD player, VCR and MP3 player.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
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