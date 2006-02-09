2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD290/98
DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback
You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music. Home entertainment will never be the same again!
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.
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