Micro Hi-Fi System

MC-V320/21M
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Video CD and MP3-CD Playback

    You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with VCD and MP3-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music or be a Karaoke star. Home entertainment will never be the same again! See all benefits

      Video CD and MP3-CD Playback

      • VCD
      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

      The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

      Incredible Surround™ for enhanced audio enjoyment

      Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

      800W PMPO/40W RMS total power

      This system has 800W PMPO / 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        800 watts PMPO
        Sound Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 4" woofer
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        Video CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • OSD
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Scan

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • 40-Track Programmable
        Loader Type
        Front
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Full Logical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Tape Counter
        • Autoreverse

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        • Automatic Recording Level
        • CD Synchro Start Recording
        • Timer for recording from tuner

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line in
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Video Output - Analog
        Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        Microphone
        Microphone socket
        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Tape alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD
        Karaoke
        • MIC volume
        • Key control
        • Echo control

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Video Cable
        Remote control
        42-key with 2xAA batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        166  mm
        Set Height
        225  mm
        Set Depth
        274  mm
        Main speaker width
        166  mm
        Main Speaker height
        225  mm
        Main speaker depth
        244  mm
        Packaging Width
        414  mm
        Packaging Height
        303  mm
        Packaging Depth
        539  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        10.2  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • FM/MW Antenna
      • Video Cable

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

