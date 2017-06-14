2 year warranty
Discontinued
M1MKIIBO/00
High fidelity sound, meticulously crafted
Melding best-in-class sound and true comfort in an iconic design, the Philips Fidelio M1MKII is expertly engineered and crafted for high definition music enjoyment. Its light yet sturdy design also ensures superb noise isolation on the go.
High resolution audio
On-ear
Deluxe memory foam cushions
Flat folding
The Philips Fidelio M1MKII's double-layered earshells are engineered to reduce resonance and to dampen vibration for genuinely precise and clean sound so you hear every superb sound detail. The solid, layered construction ensures durability and comfort, making the M1MKII an ideal music companion for a long time to come.
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.
2.7
of 5
11
Reviews
cookie1
14/06/2017
United Kingdom
Fantastic design and amazing sound
I have to disagree with all the reviews on here, had my pair for a year and half and have had no problems whatsoever. I have used them almost every day and they still look fantastic, the faux leather seems to be of a very high quality, they are very comfortable even with 2 hours of wearing them. Such a high quality feel to these headphones and they have been excellent for me. Seems to be a problem with the ear pads for some people but for me they've been great. Your ears do start to get a little hot after an hour or so but that is the same with pretty much all on-ear headphones. They also sit on your head very nicely, some headphones feel clamped to your skull but these are just right-not too loose so that they fall off but still comfortable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic
아이짱구
02/09/2018
한국
내구성이...
소리는 단단한 중저음을 가지고 있습니다. 단점은 한가지인데, 귀를 덥는 부분의 내구성이 취약합니다. 접착 부위가 떨어져서 내부 스폰지가 보이네요.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBK Headphones with mic
Ninja76
30/06/2016
日本
ハイパフォーマンス
音像をコンパクトな空間で捉えている点がよい。恣意的なニュアンスづけなく、素直な音作りが感じられ、すべての音がバランスよく聞こえる。
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO ヘッドフォン／マイク付き
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio M1MKIIBO ヘッドフォン／マイク付き