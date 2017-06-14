I have to disagree with all the reviews on here, had my pair for a year and half and have had no problems whatsoever. I have used them almost every day and they still look fantastic, the faux leather seems to be of a very high quality, they are very comfortable even with 2 hours of wearing them. Such a high quality feel to these headphones and they have been excellent for me. Seems to be a problem with the ear pads for some people but for me they've been great. Your ears do start to get a little hot after an hour or so but that is the same with pretty much all on-ear headphones. They also sit on your head very nicely, some headphones feel clamped to your skull but these are just right-not too loose so that they fall off but still comfortable.