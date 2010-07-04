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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Ultra AlkalineBattery

LR20E2B/97

Extreme power for ultra high-drain devices

When you simply have to have the best, insist on Ultra Alkaline batteries. They give you 30% more power than ordinary alkaline batteries and are perfect for high-energy consuming devices.

See all benefits

Extreme power for ultra high-drain devices

  • D

  • Ultra Alkaline

Alkaline batteries are 6x better than average Zinc Carbon

Alkaline batteries are six times better than average Zinc Carbon batteries.

Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

Complete range which means a battery for every need

Philips offers a complete portfolio consisting of the most frequently used batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V) in different packaging variations in order to meet your needs.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 280.4 kB
  • 20 November 2023

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