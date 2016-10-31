2 year warranty
Discontinued
LR03P1F/00
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.
AAA
Alkaline
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
Philips offers a complete portfolio consisting of the most frequently used batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V) in different packaging variations in order to meet your needs.
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