Philips Fidelio

over ear headband headphones

L1/00
Fidelio
Fidelio
    Philips Fidelio over ear headband headphones L1/00

    L1/00
    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    Fidelio L1 headphones combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for long-lasting comfort.

      High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

      High-definition optimally vented neodymium speaker drivers

      The neodymium drivers respond to all your music's dynamics. The design includes a vent in the centre which emphasises the middle and low frequencies, producing the acoustic energy that brings extended yet controlled bass and a transparent mid-range. The drivers also feature a light voice coil that gives the system nimble response to match the pace of your music and deliver high-definition sound.

      Engineered aluminum earshells for acoustic precision

      Aluminum earshells selected for their strength reduce unwanted vibration and resonance. They are mounted on a layer of engineering plastics to make the headphones even more stable. As a result they dampen vibration as effectively as possible for accurate, incisive sound.

      Speakers tilted to the ear's natural angle for clarity

      A pre-tilted driver matching the ear cup's natural angle directs the sound straight into the ear canal. This means much less of the coloration that can occur when sound reflects off the outer ear, together with a more realistic soundstage and enhanced comfort.

      Memory foam earpads designed for an ergonomic fit

      Each material used for the Fidelio L1 has been carefully selected for longer listening comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear-pads provide an ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, but it also forms a seal that preserves the best bass response and reduces unwanted outside sounds.

      Acoustic semi-open back architecture for natural sound

      The semi-open back design combines the balanced, transparent sound of an open back with the deep bass and noise isolation expected from a fully closed back. It includes finely woven, acoustically resistant fabric built into the acoustic grilles for controlled noise isolation, minimal leakage and reduced ambient noise.

      iPhone remote,mic, 6.3mm adapter and pouch

      iPhone remote, mic, 6.3mm adapter and pouch.

      Excellent noise isolation and spacious listening experience

      Frequency response tuned to discerning listeners' preference

      Our acoustics engineers have designed the Fidelio L1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners hear sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. We've also drawn on extensive research with discriminating listeners to discover the true, balanced sound characteristics they prefer. The results is that these headphones have been engineered to reproduce sound as faithful to the original as possible and attuned to modern recording styles.

      Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable for a high quality signal

      Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        12 - 25 000  Hz
        Impedance
        26 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Maximum power input
        200  mW
        Distortion (THD)
        < 0.1% THD
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Oxygen free cable (1.1m)

      • Accessories

        Made for Apple in-line remote
        Yes
        3.5mm audio cable
        Yes
        Storage pouch
        Yes
        Adapter plug
        3.5 - 6.3 mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        25  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        10.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.364  kg
        Gross weight
        0.927  kg
        Tare weight
        0.563  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 71156 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21.9  cm
        Width
        20.4  cm
        Height
        27  cm
        Nett weight
        0.728  kg
        Gross weight
        2.056  kg
        Tare weight
        1.328  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71156 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        2

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod classic 120GB
        • iPod classic 160GB
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod shuffle 3rd Generation
        • iPod shuffle 4th Generation
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad
        • iPad 2

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        3.1  inch
        Depth
        8  cm
        Height
        20.2  cm
        Height
        8.0  inch
        Weight
        0.2716  kg
        Weight
        0.599  lb
        Width
        6.8  inch
        Width
        17.2  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • soft pouch
      • iPhone in-line control

