2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
Double Bass Sound
3D Blu-ray
Philips home theater & Blu-ray player with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, SimplyShare & MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information & entertainment to your TV for services like video-on-demand. With SimplyShare, you can access photos, music & movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your couch. You can also use your smartphone/tablet to control your home theater via Philips MyRemote app.
HDMI Hub provides additional HDMI ports to allow you to connect other devices such as your game console or HD set-top box to your home theater conveniently. By connecting your devices through the HDMI Hub, you can enjoy high-definition sound and picture for all your entertainment.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
sergio
21/02/2016
United Kingdom
good sound
it has a good sound and design, plays all movies i tryed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5563 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5563 5.1 Home theater
blastfromthepast
22/10/2018
Singapore
Can't get ARC to work for audio input.
Love the two HDMI inputs that help you connect other devices to it, like appleTV etc... However, I cannot get the HDMI(ARC) working to provide audio from my Panasonic TV. The link is established and I can control the device with my TV-remote but there is no sound coming through. Had to fall back to using Optical Input on this device. Overall, it does a decent job and fits neatly under the TV saving you from the ugliness of needlessly bulky and expensive AV receivers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5563 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5563 5.1 Home theater
krish
18/08/2013
Malaysia
Slow start-up and response
Overall sound quality and picture quality good but somewhat disappointed with slow start-up after power on and remote control buttons are not responsive as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5563 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5563 5.1 Home theater