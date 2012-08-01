2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3538/98
Powerful surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering 600W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.
DVD
Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.
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