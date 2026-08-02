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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

DVD home theater system

HTS3156/98

5

| (1) Review

Simply sounds great

A stylish and compact digital system, the HTS3156 produces high quality Dolby and DTS multi-channel surround sound. Able to play practically any disc, it provides captivating home entertainment for the enjoyment of both movies and music.

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With USB direct

Simply sounds great

USB Direct plays photos and music from USB flash drives

Simply plug your device into the USB port on your Philips DVD system. Your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphonejack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

02/08/2026

Singapore

Singapore

Good

Just wow I m satisfied really good sounds systems I m happy

This review was made for HTS3156 DVD home theater system

Date of Use 2009-09-09

This review was made for HTS3156 DVD home theater system

Date of Use 2009-09-09

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